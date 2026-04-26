India Braces For Heatwave; Western Disturbance May Bring Relief By April 28

India is in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius across parts of the northern plains on Sunday, India Today reported.

The surge in heat has been attributed to a persistent high-pressure system trapping hot air and preventing any cooling mechanisms from taking effect.

Large swathes of north India — particularly Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan — are witnessing dangerously high temperatures, with cities such as Prayagraj and Barmer nearing the 48-degree Celsius mark. In eastern states including Jharkhand and West Bengal, a mix of heat and humidity is pushing up the heat index, making conditions even more oppressive.

Explaining the phenomenon, the report notes that “a massive high-pressure system has trapped hot air over the northern plains, creating a literal pressure cooker effect,” adding that the lack of moisture and cloud cover is allowing solar radiation to heat the land unchecked.

The absence of pre-monsoon showers has further worsened the situation, leaving the soil dry and intensifying the heating cycle between the ground and the atmosphere.

Relief, however, may be on the horizon. A western disturbance — moisture-laden winds originating from the Mediterranean region — is expected to reach northwest India by April 28. Its interaction with the prevailing heat could trigger dust storms and light rainfall, offering some respite.

“These winds are expected to collide with the heat over the plains… likely triggering dust storms and light rain,” the report said, pointing to a potential easing of conditions later this week.

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