IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Rain And Gusty Winds In Maharashtra Between March 17-20 — Check Details

Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness thunderstorms, rainfall and gusty winds between March 17 and March 20, according to weather forecasting agencies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that weather conditions may change during the afternoon hours in several districts, with cloudy skies increasing the chances of rain, lightning and strong winds.

According to reports, the change in weather could affect multiple regions across the state. Overcast skies in these regions may lead to intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms during the period.

Which Regions Of The State Will Experience This?

1. Vidarbha

2. Marathwada

3. Khandesh

4. Central Maharashtra.

The update was also shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the social media platform X, where he highlighted the weather forecast and the possible impact across the state.

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Sharing the alert, he wrote, “Possibility of Stormy Rain and Hailstorms for Four Days in the State.”

He further explained that the, “weather Department has indicated the likelihood of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning strikes, and gusty winds in some parts of the state between March 17 and 20. This impact could primarily be felt in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and Central Maharashtra.”

“The situation is expected to intensify further between March 18 and 20, with the possibility of hailstorms in some areas as well,” he added.

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He also said, “With the harvesting of rabi season crops underway, farmers are urged to store their harvested produce in safe places or cover it properly. They should plan agricultural activities while keeping an eye on the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to prevent crop damage from potential rain and gusty winds, as per an advisory from the Agriculture Department.”

राज्यात चार दिवस वादळी पाऊस आणि गारपिटीची शक्यता



राज्यातील काही भागांमध्ये 17 ते 20 मार्च दरम्यान मेघगर्जनेसह पाऊस, विजांचा कडकडाट आणि वादळी वाऱ्यांची शक्यता हवामान विभागाने व्यक्त केली आहे. हा परिणाम प्रामुख्याने विदर्भ, मराठवाडा, खानदेश आणि मध्य महाराष्ट्रातील काही भागांमध्ये… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 13, 2026

According to reports the weather conditions are expected to become more intense from March 18 onwards. During this period, some districts could experience stronger rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

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Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Agriculture Department has issued an advisory asking farmers to take precautionary steps to protect crops. The department said the advisory was issued after early forecasts suggested unstable weather conditions in several parts of the state.

As harvesting of rabi crops is currently in progress, farmers have been asked to store harvested produce in secure places, cover crops properly and plan field activities carefully to avoid possible damage from rainfall and gusty winds.

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