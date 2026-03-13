LPG Shortage: Infosys Advises Staff At Pune Campus To Bring Food From Home

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in India linked to tensions surrounding the Middle East conflict, the country's second-largest IT company, Infosys, has issued an advisory to employees at its Pune campus regarding food arrangements and on-campus activities.

According to a report by The Indian Express, employees were informed that food courts on the campus would operate with a limited menu due to constraints in LPG supply. Staff were also advised to bring food from home and avoid organising events on the campus that require catering services.

The advisory was shared via an email sent by the canteen committee at the Infosys Pune campus to employees on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Government Makes Permits Mandatory For E-Rickshaws, E-Bikes

“As per recent government directions, the usage of LPG across different sectors has been modified due to the present geopolitical situation. This has led to regulated and limited distribution of LPG for commercial food and beverage operations across the country. Food court vendors are currently receiving lower LPG supplies from their providers. Even though they are trying to continue operations, the limited LPG availability is preventing them from functioning at full capacity,” reported Indian Express, citing email.



ALSO READ: 'Nobody Will Hire Women': SC Refuses Plea Seeking Compulsory Menstrual Leave Policy



According to the report, the company also informed employees about temporary changes being made to manage food services within the campus.

It reportedly stated that all food courts would operate with a reduced menu for the time being.

The company also said that some cooked food items would be sourced from vendors' external central kitchens. In addition, food preparation using alternative methods such as electrical appliances and biofuel is being increased.



The email further noted that the situation is being closely monitored. The team managing food services is in regular coordination with LPG suppliers as well as food court operators to address the supply issues.



ALSO READ: NTA Reopens Registrations For JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Here's What Candidates Need To Know

The impact of the LPG shortage has been reported across different sectors of businesses across different cities of the country due to restrictions in the commercial supply of cylinders.

“Inside the Infosys Pune campus there are several large food courts. The main change now is that the variety of food options has been reduced. Employees have also been encouraged to bring food from home so that crowding can be reduced, as queues may form at the limited counters that are still operating,” IE quoted an employee as saying.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.