IMD Warns Of Isolated Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Kerala — Check Forecast

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning between Feb.21 to 24.

Read Time: 2 mins
Image used for representational purpose.
File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for Sunday.

"A low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean is set to bring isolated heavy rainfall to parts of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on February 22," said the weather department.

IMD has also advised residents to stay alert, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow updates from local authorities.

"Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds reaching (30–40 kmph) is likely over Kerala & Mahé on Feb. 21 and 22; and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 23rd and 25th February."

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning between Feb. 21 and 24, whereas, South Interior Karnataka may see weather change from Feb. 21 to 23.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, these regions are likely to see rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls.

Nilgiris
Coimbatore
Thiruppur
Dindigul
Theni
Tenkasi
Kanyakumari
Thirunelveli
Thoothukudi
Ariyalur
Thiruchirapalli
Sivagangai
Madurai
Thiruvarur
Nagapattinam
Thanjavur

Forecast for Northern and Central India.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature may rise by 2-4°C in Northwest India during the next seven days. Whereas, Central India may see a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5°C during the next two days.

The maximum temperatures in the remaining parts of the country is likely to remain the same.

