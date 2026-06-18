Mumbaikars' Summer Getaway Taps Out: Water Shortage Halts Operations In Imagicaa

The wave pools are about to be empty, the water slides will stand silent, and the crowds that typically flock to Mumbai's popular water park have been turned away for 10 days.

Imagicaa's Water Park, located between Mumbai and Pune, is not taking any bookings from June 19 till June 30, as per the booking section on their website.

Photo Credit: Imagicaa World Website

A customer care official told NDTV Profit that the Water Park is shut temporarily due to the ongoing water supply crisis in Mumbai. The other sections, which is the Imagicaa Theme Park, Snow Park, and the Trampoline Park are still open.

Water supply to all swimming pools in the city has been temporarily disconnected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said in a circular on June 16.

NDTV Profit reached out to the company for comments, which is still awaited.

Delayed monsoon has forced the BMC to impose a 20% cut in daily water supply to industrial and commercial establishments, as well as sports clubs. The total stock in lakes supplying water to Mumbai has depleted to a critical level of 10.35% as of June 16, the BMC said in the same circular.

Additionally, the municipal body further said that the 10% water cut imposed across the city will continue to ensure that stock lasts longer. The circular stated that strict penalties will be imposed on anyone found wasting or misusing drinking water.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remains stalled in the south Konkan region as of Thursday, the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. Dr. D.S. Pai, chief forecaster at the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, explained that an “anticyclonic circulation” north of Mumbai and an “unfavourable” Madden-Julian Oscillation phase are blocking the monsoon's progress.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Lake Water Levels Fall Below 10%; Delayed Monsoon Raises Supply Concerns

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