Mumbai Lake Water Levels Fall Below 10%; Delayed Monsoon Raises Supply Concerns

The water in seven key lakes of Mumbai fell further on Thursday, raising concerns about drinking water supply in the city amid a delayed monsoon. The data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that the seven water-supplying lakes were at a critically low level of under 10% as of 6:00 a.m. on Thursday.

This is lower than Wednesday, when the total stock was at 10.01%. These seven lakes - Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna - are heavily dependent on monsoon for their replenishment.

While the southwest monsoon typically reaches Mumbai by June 11, its arrival has been delayed by more than a week this year. Moreover, concerns over the poor impact of El Nino on rainfall have further heightened worries about the replenishment of these lakes.

Water Level In All Mumbai Lakes:

Spread across Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Nashik, these lakes can hold a total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres. These dams/reservoirs supply about 3.4 billion litres of water to Mumbai daily. However, on Thursday, their total capacity stood at just 1,39,996 million litres or 9.67%.

The BMC data showed that Modak Sagar was at nearly 28% capacity and Upper Vaitarna remained entirely empty. Tansa lake was at 4.29% and Middle Vaitarna contained 10.34% stock of its total 1,93,530 million litres. Meanwhile, Bhatsa lake was 8.96%, Vihar at 42% and Tulsi was holding 22.80% of its total capacity.

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Mumbai Water Crisis

In view of the situation, Mumbai has announced a 20% cut in water supply to commercial units, while a 10% reduction in overall provision. All temporary water connections with regards to construction sites will be suspended immediately, a BMC circular stated.

ALSO READ: Why Is Mumbai Still Waiting For Monsoon? IMD Identifies Two Major Reasons Behind The Delay

Southwest Monsoon Updates

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remains stalled in the south Konkan region as of Thursday, the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. Dr. D.S. Pai, chief forecaster at the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, explained that an “anticyclonic circulation” north of Mumbai and an “unfavourable” Madden-Julian Oscillation phase are blocking the monsoon's progress.

A weakened monsoon momentum, caused by El Nino and other factors, is unable to push these systems north, leading to a delayed monsoon. Mumbai may have to wait for a few more days before the monsoon officially arrives in the city.

ALSO READ: Govt Expects Severe El Nino Impact In 9-10 States, Activates Kharif Contingency Plan

Mumbai Weather Update:

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Thursday and Friday, for hot and humid conditions expected in isolated pockets across the city. The island city is expected to receive some respite from the current conditions as IMD mentioned that forecast from June 20 onwards suggests a partly cloudy sky without any alert for hot and humid conditions.

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