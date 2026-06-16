Mumbai Water Crisis: 10% Home, 20% Commercial Cuts; Supply To Pools, Construction Blocked

Mumbai will see a 20% reduction in water supply to commercial units, with the 10% decrease in the provision of water to continue, according to a circular from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The total water stock in lakes supplying Mumbai with water has gone down to a critical 10.35% as of June 16, 2026, the circular said.

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All temporary water connections with regards to construction sites will be suspended immediately, with no new construction connections to be sanctioned as of now. The supply of water to swimming pools will also be disconnected on a temporary basis.

Industrial and commercial establishments, along sports clubs will also face a 20% reduction in their daily water supply.The supply of water to aerated and packaged drinking water bottling plants will be strictly curbed to solely meet workers' drinking water needs.The BMC has also mandated a strict prohibition on using potable water for washing vehicles, gardening, or cleaning roads; residents must use borewells or wells.

Central and Western Railways, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, MIDC, and the Navy have been ordered to use recycled/treated sewage water for operational uses. Public toilets have further been urged to maximize water usage from tankers and borewells. The BMC warned of strict legal action against anyone found wasting or misusing drinking water.

Why Mumbai Is Facing Water Cuts

The city's drinking water needs are met through seven key lakes: Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi. Collectively, these reservoirs hold up to 14.47 million lakh litres of water.

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Authorities decided on the measure after the state water resources department recommended a controlled reduction in supply to help conserve reserves over a longer duration.

The BMC advisory was issued amid IMD forecasts suggesting below-average rainfall this monsoon season because of the El Nino phenomenon. Similar conditions were observed in 2015 and 2023, when the region experienced lower rainfall during the peak monsoon months along with higher temperatures.

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