Govt Expects Severe El Nino Impact In 9-10 States, Activates Kharif Contingency Plan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday has directed coordinated meetings across nine to ten states likely to face a "relatively severe" impact of El Nino during the Kharif season by calling for advance contingency planning in rain-deficient districts.

Chairing a weekly review of Kharif 2026 preparations, Chouhan asked state governments to identify vulnerable districts and draw up crop-wise contingency plans in advance so farmers can be provided timely options, advisories and support in case of weather disruptions, the ministry said in a statement.

"A separate and practical strategy should be developed for each vulnerable district, with special attention to water conservation, moisture management, intercropping and alternative crop patterns," the minister said.

He said that communication to farmers must remain "calm, reliable and solution-oriented," based on scientific analysis rather than alarmist messaging.

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Measures To Review State-Level Preparedness

The review took stock of crop-wise targets, sowing progress and state-level preparedness, with a focus on expanding acreage under cotton and pulses. Chouhan also pushed for wider adoption of scientific practices, including appropriate seed selection, intercropping, mulching and moisture conservation to boost productivity and farm incomes.

The government's Pulses Self-Sufficiency Mission figured prominently in the discussions. Chouhan said efforts are underway with states to increase the cultivation of pigeon pea, black gram and green gram through crop rotation, area expansion, better seed availability and technical guidance, with the aim of reducing import dependence.

Officials also reviewed fertiliser availability, prices, reservoir levels and water storage across states. The minister said fertiliser supplies are adequate nationally and will be further streamlined as the monsoon advances, directing advance positioning in areas facing potential local shortages.

Calling for closer coordination among agricultural universities, ICAR institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and state departments, Chouhan said technical knowledge must reach farmers in time to be effective.

He also stressed continuous field-level feedback, regular reviews and sustained coordination to ensure a stable and successful Kharif 2026 season amid looming weather risks.

Kharif Crops And Monsoon Impact

Kharif crops are summer-sown crops cultivated during India's southwest monsoon season, typically planted between June and July and harvested by September-October. They are heavily dependent on rainfall, making them vulnerable to monsoon variability and weather events such as El Nino.

Major kharif crops include rice, maize, sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), cotton, soybean, groundnut, sugarcane, and pulses such as pigeon pea and black gram.

India's kharif season is critical to national food security and farm incomes, accounting for roughly half the country's annual foodgrain output. A weak or erratic monsoon can significantly damage yields and push up food prices.

ALSO READ: Govt Identifies 197 Districts Most Vulnerable To El Nino Impact, Prepares Contingency Plan

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