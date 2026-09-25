IITs Bar Oracle, 21 Other Firms From Campus Placements Over Revoked Offers: Report

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have reportedly decided to restrict 22 companies, including Oracle, from participating in campus placements for the next two recruitment seasons after the firms failed to honour job offers made to students.

According to a report by The Economic Times, more than 150 job offers made to 2026 graduates across 23 IITs were affected. Some companies reportedly withdrew between 10 and 15 offers each.

The decision was taken by the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) at a meeting held at IIT Guwahati earlier this month, the report said. The committee is expected to communicate the decision to the companies by September 30.

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Rather than formally blacklisting the companies, the IITs are expected to describe the action as non-cooperation, according to The Economic Times. The restriction would prevent the affected firms from participating in campus recruitment through the IIT system for two placement seasons.

Oracle is reportedly among the companies facing the two-year restriction. Campus officials cited by The Economic Times said the US enterprise software company had not honoured around 40 offers made to students across IITs.

Oracle has also not approached the IITs for recruitment so far this year, the report said.

The company has been restructuring its global workforce amid higher spending on artificial intelligence and data centres. Oracle's global headcount fell by about 21,000, or 13%, to 141,000 in fiscal 2026, while the company reported $1.84 billion in severance and other restructuring costs.

Oracle has also undertaken multiple rounds of job cuts in India, according to media reports.

The AIPC had set September 15 as the deadline for companies to onboard students who had received offers. The latest move comes after a rise in the number of firms that failed to honour campus placements.

Around 10-11 companies reportedly failed to honour offers last year. AIPC convenor and IIT Guwahati associate professor John Jose told The Economic Times that this year's figure is the highest recorded in recent years.

Previously, individual IITs approached companies over such cases. This year, the AIPC is expected to communicate with the companies collectively, the report said.

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The final list of companies facing the restriction is still being compiled as individual IITs submit details to the AIPC. Several startups are also reportedly among the firms under consideration.

IIT placement offices are also assisting students whose offers were withdrawn. Placement teams have reportedly shared the CVs of affected candidates with companies that already recruit from the institutes and asked them to consider the students for available roles.

Around 20%-30% of affected students have subsequently found jobs through these referrals, according to an estimate cited by The Economic Times.

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