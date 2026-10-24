Heavy Rain Alert For Tamil Nadu, Karnataka; IMD Warns Of Cyclonic Storm On October 26

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of southern India as Northeast monsoon gathers momentum, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal by October 26. The developing pattern could trigger intense showers across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and parts of West Bengal in the coming days.

The Northeast monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, bringing heavy rain to the region.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, a low-pressure system over the south Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 26. The system is expected to move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, potentially bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

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States Predicted To Be Affected

The weather department has issued rainfall warnings for several states and union territories over the coming days. Widespread rainfall is forecast across Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep between October 24 and 25, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam is likely to receive between October 25 and 28, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could receive heavy rains between October 24 and 28, and Odisha is expected to receive rainfall between October 26 and 28.

Isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could receive very heavy showers on October 24-26. Similar conditions are expected in Kerala and Mahe on October 24-25.

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The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Between October 27 and 28.

Apart from heavy rainfall, several regions are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Odisha could witness thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, on October 27-28.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience thunderstorms with winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph. Meanwhile, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could see winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph.

Heavy rains in West Bengal From October 28

The developing cyclonic system is expected to influence weather conditions in West Bengal, with heavy rains expected across coastal and western districts from October 28. The IMD has indicated that daytime temperatures in southern West Bengal could dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius as cloudy skies and rainfall would intensify.

With sea conditions expected to deteriorate as the weather system strengthens, the department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 26.

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