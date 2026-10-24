India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I

India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Shreyas Iyer led-side made a winning start to the tour, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a high-scoring opening match.

The hosts posted 225 before India chased down the target with two balls to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

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The visitors will now look to build on that performance and move closer to sealing the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back in Christchurch and level the five-match contest.

The second T20I will also be an opportunity for India's bowling attack to improve after conceding more than 200 runs in the series opener. New Zealand will look to address their bowling and fielding concerns after failing to defend a substantial total.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Venue

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live on the SonyLIV website and app, with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 32

India: 20

New Zealand: 11

Tie: 1

India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Team News

India have suffered an injury setback ahead of the second match, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan ruled out after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention to feature in the playing XI. His inclusion could see him open alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Sanju Samson moving to No. 3. However, India's final combination will be confirmed at the toss.

India will also be looking for an improved performance from their bowlers after New Zealand scored 225 in the first T20I. The visitors managed to win the contest through their batting, but restricting the hosts will be a key priority in the second match.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to level the series on home soil. The hosts produced a strong batting performance in the opener, with contributions across the order, but their bowlers were unable to defend the total.

Captain Mitchell Santner will hope for a more disciplined effort from his bowling attack and fielders.

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India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen (Wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevan Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner.

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