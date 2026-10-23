LA Olympics 2028: Cricket Qualifiers Likely In January-February, Says Report

The qualifiers for the cricket competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are expected to take place in January and February 2028, as reported by Cricinfo.

The qualification window for both the men's and women's events features in a global events list that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared with its member boards following meetings in Dubai in October, the report noted.

The report also added that the final of the 2029 World Test Championship (WTC) is scheduled to take place in England from June 8 to 12.

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"Overall, there are 12 men's, seven women's and five Under-19 events (including qualifiers) currently scheduled between the 2027 and the 2031 ODI World Cups," ESPNcricinfo quoted the ICC communication to member countries as saying.

"While several marquee events were already finalised by the ICC in 2021, multiple tournaments have now been assigned dates even as some dots remain to be connected," the report said.

Cricket will return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 after an absence of more than 100 years.

LA Olympics 2028: What is Cricket's Qualification Process

Australia, India, South Africa and Great Britain have already qualified for the women's cricket competition. They secured their places as the highest-ranked teams from their respective continents based on their performances at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

For the men's competition, the top four teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania in the international rankings as of December 31, 2026, will qualify, according to the information provided.

The United States, which will host the 2028 Olympics, has also been declared eligible to compete in both the men's and women's events, provided it finishes among the top 15 teams in the rankings during the qualification period from June 30 to December 31, 2026.

"If the host (USA) does not meet the ranking criteria by 31 Dec 2026, that spot is reallocated based on the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 standings (cut-off 1 March 2027)," Cricinfo quoted the ICC communication to member countries in October.

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The qualifiers for both competitions will feature eight countries each. The ICC will finalise the participating teams based on international rankings.

The January-February 2028 qualification window will be an important step in determining the remaining teams for cricket's return to the Olympic programme.

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