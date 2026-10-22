Air Pollution Alert: Mumbai Struggles With Unhealthy AQI; Delhi Air Quality Turns Severe

Mumbai continues to battle unhealthy air quality for the second day, while Delhi's air pollution has reached severe levels, raising fresh concerns over the health risks posed by deteriorating air across both cities.

Exposure to polluted air can trigger breathing difficulties, worsen asthma and increase the risk of other health complications, particularly among children, older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Mumbai Faces Poor Air Quality

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Mumbai recorded an AQI of 171 on Thursday, indicating unhealthy air quality across the city. Air quality varies across Mumbai, with some neighbourhoods reporting much higher readings than others.

Swastik Park recorded the highest AQI at 256, followed by Savitribai Phule Nagar at 219 and Hindu Colony at 203. All three areas were in the severe category.

Among Mumbai's key neighbourhoods, Bandra West recorded an AQI of 179, followed by BKC (169), Andheri East and Malad (168 each), and Bandra East (167). Worli, Colaba and Juhu recorded 166 each, while Kurla reported reading of 172.

High readings were also reported in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (197), Shell Colony (196), Deonar (188) and Ambivali (186). Most of the monitored areas were in the unhealthy category.

Mumbai ranked third among 122 cities worldwide for air pollution, according to IQAir data. Its AQI stood at 166, behind Kuala Lumpur at 192 and Kolkata at 170.

Behind Mumbai's Rising Pollution

Smoke from vehicles, dust from construction sites and waste burning are adding to Mumbai's pollution. Weather conditions are making matters worse. Weak winds and warmer temperatures after the monsoon can cause pollutants to stay in the air for longer, according to The Indian Express.

Ground-level ozone, which forms when pollutants react in sunlight, can also make the air unhealthy. El Niño, a climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-usual waters in the Pacific Ocean, may affect weather patterns, but it has not been established as the direct cause of Mumbai's rising pollution.

Civic authorities are monitoring air quality and working to reduce pollution in Mumbai. Stricter checks on construction dust, steps to cut vehicle emissions and better public transport could help improve the city's air.

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Delhi Pollution Gets Worse

Delhi's air quality has worsened in recent days, with the AQI reaching 260 on October 22. The reading rose from 161 on October 19 to 221 on October 21, putting the city in the severe category.

New Delhi ranked 15th among the world's most polluted cities in the latest live report.

India's Most Polluted Cities

Rewari in Haryana topped the country's live pollution ranking with an AQI of 387, classified as hazardous. Greater Noida followed at 365, while Ghaziabad recorded 345.

Meerut had an AQI of 300, followed by Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan at 294 and Noida at 287. Hapur recorded 272, Amritsar 271, Agra 262 and Rohtak 260.

Most cities in the top 10 had severe or hazardous air quality, highlighting the pollution problem across northern India.

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