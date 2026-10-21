Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage I Restrictions Begin. What’s Allowed, What’s Not Allowed

Delhi has imposed Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 244 on October 21, entering the ‘Poor' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed agencies across Delhi-NCR to implement the measures with immediate effect as forecasts indicate that air quality is likely to remain poor in the coming days.

According to the CAQM, Delhi's AQI stood at 179 in the ‘Moderate' category on October 20 before rising sharply to 244 by 2 pm on October 21. The commission said the restrictions would be monitored and reviewed to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government had introduced short- and long-term measures to address pollution, with a focus on dust mitigation, vehicular emissions, electric mobility and identifying local pollution sources.

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Claiming that GRAP Stage 1 had been invoked later in the season than in the previous two to three years. Outdoor construction and demolition activities will face restrictions. According to Sirsa, outdoor construction work will be restricted until November 30, while demolition activities will remain prohibited until January 31. Open burning is also strictly prohibited.

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PUC Checks, Higher Parking Charges and Work-from-Home Measures

Among the proposed measures, vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will not be provided fuel from November 1. Parking charges will be doubled across Delhi, except at Metro parking facilities.

Staggered working hours and work-from-home arrangements will also be introduced for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi government offices to reduce traffic movement.

The government has urged residents to avoid open burning, carpool where possible and cooperate with pollution-control measures.

Delhi has stepped up its pollution control efforts by deploying 608 anti-smog guns and 1,150 mist-spray units to tackle dust. The government has also set up an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to monitor construction sites and deployed an AI-based traffic system to lower vehicle emissions.

The government is also working with IIT Madras to identify localised pollution hotspots. Its ‘Vayu Rakshaks' are active across 250 wards, identifying pollution sources and reporting violations. Other initiatives include geo-tagging planted trees, distributing heaters and opening Atal Canteens to support vulnerable sections.

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Sirsa said the government was working with IIT Kanpur on cloud seeding and expressed hope that artificial rainfall could help reduce pollution levels.

Under GRAP, Stage 1 applies when AQI ranges from 201 to 300, Stage 2 from 301 to 400, Stage 3 from 401 to 450, and Stage 4 when AQI exceeds 450.

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