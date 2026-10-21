Big Boost For Mumbai: Sion, Vidyavihar And Goregaon Flyovers To Open Tomorrow - Check Photos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will Inaugurate Flyovers near railway station Vidyavihar railway station and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), announced on Wednesday.

The inauguration will take place in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

The move is aimed at strengthening Mumbai's transport infrastructure.

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These flyovers are scheduled to be inaugurated virtually at 1 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Mumbai's Mayor Ritu Tawde will preside over the event. The ceremony will also be livestreamed at the respective flyover locations.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi will also be present at the event.

Brief Details Of The Sion Railway Flyover Project

Under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2), Central Railway plans to add fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla to improve suburban rail services. This required reconstructing the 112-year-old bridge near Sion station, which had been declared unsafe.

The Railways rebuilt the main bridge within railway limits, while the BMC's Bridges Department renewed and strengthened approach roads within municipal limits in coordination with the Railways.

Central Railway also built a new pedestrian bridge on the southern side. The railway bridge uses two semi-through steel girders, each weighing 496 tonnes and measuring 54.5 metres long and 26 metres wide.

A new pedestrian subway beneath Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side opened on February 20, 2026. The existing subway beneath Sant Rohidas Road was relocated and rebuilt before reopening on July 14, 2026.

Approach roads now connect to three major roads: Lal Bahadur Shastri Road towards Kurla and Sant Rohidas Road towards Dharavi on the western side, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road on the eastern side. The Dharavi approach measures 110 metres by 27 metres, the Kurla approach 97 metres by 29 metres, and the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road approach 65 metres by 27 metres.

Brief Details Of The Vidyavihar East-West Flyover

The BMC's Bridges Department has also constructed a flyover near Vidyavihar railway station in Ghatkopar, connecting Ramchandra Chemburkar Road in the east with Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in the west, within the BMC's N Ward.

The flyover is expected to cut travel time between the two sides from 30 minutes to 10 minutes and ease congestion near Ghatkopar railway station. The structure has two carriageways, which span 600 metres and are 15.50–17.50 metres wide.

The project was completed in two phases. The first, completed on May 31, 2024, involved relocating utilities within railway limits and installing two girders, each measuring 99.34 metres in length and 24.50 metres in width, over the tracks. The second phase, completed last month on September 30, included 500-metre-long service roads on both sides, widening the Somaiya drain and relocating Central Railway facilities.

The overall project spans 650 metres, comprising a 100-metre bridge over the tracks, a 220-metre eastern approach road and a 330-metre western approach road.

A connecting route links the flyover to the footpaths at Vidyavihar station. The ticket booking offices, station master's office and staircases on both sides have also been rebuilt. Within railway limits, a staircase connects the pedestrian route to the service road.

Brief Details Of The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Flyover Project

The BMC is developing the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) to connect the Eastern and Western Express Highways and improve travel between Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs. The project is expected to ease congestion across several surrounding areas.

As part of the project, a 1.26-km-long flyover with three lanes in each direction has been completed near Hotel Ratnagiri in Goregaon East. It connects General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg with Santosh Nagar on Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Road.

The flyover is expected to improve connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs through the twin tunnels planned under the GMLR project.

The project involved complex engineering and construction work, including precast box-shaped concrete segments for the flyover's main structure and a curved steel span between piers P7 and P11. Curved spans and multi-branch structures were incorporated to accommodate the junction's layout.

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Both pile and open foundations were used, depending on the geological conditions. Sloping approach roads were also constructed.

The flyover is a key component of the GMLR project and is expected to help ease major traffic bottlenecks in Goregaon East.

Photo Source: BMC

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