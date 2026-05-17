Heatwave Alert: Delhi Temperature May Hit 44°C As IMD Warns Of Intense North India Heat

The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe heatwave warning for Delhi and parts of North India from May 18 to May 22, with temperatures in the capital likely to reach 44°C.

The warning comes as hot and dry northwesterly winds from Pakistan and Rajasthan push temperatures higher across the region, raising concerns over prolonged exposure to extreme heat and rising night-time temperatures.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are among the regions expected to face severe heat conditions over the next few days. Delhi recently recorded an average maximum temperature of 40.8°C, while the Ridge weather station touched 42.4°C.

Rising Heat

The IMD said temperatures across northwest India may rise by 3°C to 5°C over the coming days. Strong winds between 20 km/h and 30 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h, are also expected. Residents may also face warmer nights as minimum temperatures continue to rise, reducing relief after sunset.

Forecasters said the heatwave conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday, with strong westerly winds expected through both day and night.

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A major shift in regional wind patterns is driving the temperature increase across northern India, meteorologists said. "Moist easterly winds have been replaced by dry northwesterly winds," media reports said quoting Skymet Weather President Mahesh Palawat as saying, explaining the reason behind the heatwave conditions in Delhi and nearby states.

Health Risk

The IMD warned that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures could lead to dehydration, exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses, particularly among children and elderly people.

Residents have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during afternoon hours and remain indoors as much as possible.

People carrying out heavy physical work under direct sunlight face a higher risk during the heatwave period, the weather department said.

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