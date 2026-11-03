He Ran Marathon, Received Medal, Then Died Of Heart Attack: Software Engineer's Tragic End

A 36-year-old software engineer died of heart attack shortly after completing a marathon at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium.

The incident occurred after he collected his finisher's medal and was heading towards the breakfast counter following the run. The deceased participated in a marathon organised by NEB Sports at Gachibowli Stadium.

Kommineni Gopi, an employee of IT firm, was a resident of Alkapur Colony in Hyderabad's Manikonda.

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According to Gachibowli police, the incident reportedly took place just minutes after he finished the run. Gopi successfully touched the finish line and completed the marathon after which he collected his finisher's medal. However, while walking towards the breakfast counter after the event, he suddenly collapsed, as per Siasat.

Event organisers immediately rushed to his assistance and shifted him to CARE Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Despite their efforts, doctors declared him dead early in the morning.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through his family, colleagues and the local running community.

Suspected Cause of Death

Preliminary police findings suggest that Gopi may have suffered a heart attack shortly after completing the marathon. The incident has been described as a suspected heart attack, although the exact medical cause of death has not been established yet.

The incident has also drawn attention to the possibility of medical emergencies following strenuous physical activities, particularly endurance events such as marathons.

The incident has renewed discussions around the importance of health screenings, medical preparedness and emergency response arrangements at large sporting events.

Marathons involve prolonged physical exertion, making immediate medical assistance critical for participants.

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