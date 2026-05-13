Haryana Municipal Election Results 2026: BJP Scores Big Win, PM Modi Credits Double-Engine Govt

The BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Haryana municipal elections on Wednesday, winning key mayoral contests in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the results reflected people's “unwavering faith” in the governance and development agenda of the NDA.

In a post on X, the prime minister thanked party workers and called the mandate a sign of the people's trust in Haryana's “double-engine government”. “My deepest gratitude to my family members in the state for the spectacular victory of the BJP in the Haryana municipal elections,” he wrote.

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In Panchkula, BJP candidate Shyam Lal Bansal scored a landslide victory in the mayoral election, defeating Congress rival Sudha Bhardwaj by 35,735 votes. Bansal secured 66,593 votes against Bhardwaj's 30,856. The BJP also dominated the Panchkula Municipal Corporation wards, winning 17 of the 20 seats declared, including victories for debutant Parth Gupta, grandson of former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

In Ambala, BJP's Akshita Saini won the mayoral contest with 52,794 votes, comfortably ahead of Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur, who polled 31,436 votes. The saffron party also captured the Sonepat mayoral seat, with BJP candidate Rajiv Jain defeating Congress nominee Kamal Diwan by 23,247 votes.

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BJP councillor candidates won 17 out of 22 wards in Sonepat, while Congress managed victories in five wards.

The BJP also won key municipal committee and council contests across Rewari, Dharuhera and Sampla. However, the party suffered a setback in Uklana, where Congress-backed Independent candidate Reema Soni defeated BJP nominee Nikita Goyal for the municipal committee chairperson's post.

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