PM Modi's UAE Visit To Push Energy Security; Pacts Likely On LPG, Petroleum Reserves: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 15 will focus heavily on strengthening India's energy security amid escalating tensions in West Asia, government sources said. The stopover in Abu Dhabi was added to the Prime Minister's wider Europe tour at a later stage as concerns grow over disruptions to global oil and gas supply routes.

According to the sources, Modi's talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are expected to centre on securing long-term crude oil, LNG and LPG supplies for India, while also exploring alternative export routes that bypass the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

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A key area of discussion is likely to be deeper cooperation around the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone on the Gulf of Oman. India is exploring the possibility of increasing oil and LPG shipments from Fujairah, which offers a safer route outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The sources also said that both countries may also discuss expanding the Fujairah oil terminal and enhancing pipeline connectivity from Abu Dhabi's Habshan fields.

The visit comes days after the UAE accused Iran-backed forces of targeting Fujairah's oil infrastructure with drones and missiles. PM Modi had strongly condemned the attack and stressed the importance of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for global energy stability.

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Energy cooperation remains central to India-UAE ties. The UAE currently supplies nearly 40 per cent of India's LPG requirements and is among India's top crude oil and LNG suppliers. Both countries are also expected to review cooperation on India's strategic petroleum reserves, where ADNOC already stores crude oil at the Mangaluru facility.

Besides energy, discussions are expected to cover trade, investment and the welfare of nearly 4.5 million Indians living in the UAE, sources added.

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