Good News For Bengaluru And Mumbai Travellers, Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approved

Passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai will soon have a faster and more comfortable overnight train option, after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw officially approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the route.

The approval was confirmed in a letter dated April 5, 2026, addressed to Bengaluru Central BJP MP PC Mohan, who had taken up the matter with the ministry.

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In his letter, Vaishnaw wrote: "You would be pleased to know that the introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved."

Mohan shared the letter on X on Saturday, calling it good news for travellers from Bengaluru and Karnataka.

New Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai approved. pic.twitter.com/dB1NIcndYF — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) April 11, 2026

The Bengaluru-Mumbai corridor is one of India's busiest intercity routes, connecting two major economic hubs.

Travellers currently depend on conventional express trains, which can take anywhere from 20 to 24 hours, or flights.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to significantly reduce travel time while providing a premium experience.

Unlike the existing chair-car versions, the sleeper model is designed specifically for long-distance journeys with air-conditioned berths.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express offers three classes like most of the sleeper trains, First AC, Second AC, and Third AC, accommodating 823 passengers across 16 coaches. Each coach is equipped with electric outlets, reading lights, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, and sensor-based taps. As per officials, the trains also carry the Kavach train protection system.

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The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. The trainset can operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Operational details including schedule, fares, and rollout timeline are yet to be announced. The move is part of the government's broader plan to introduce 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by December 2026.

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