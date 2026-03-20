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Gautam Singhania Suffers Minor Injuries After Speedboat Overturns Near Felidhoo In Maldives

Gautam Singhani's spokesperson said that he is recovering under due care in Mumbai.

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Gautam Singhania Suffers Minor Injuries After Speedboat Overturns Near Felidhoo In Maldives
L to R: Speedboat which overturned near Felidhoo and Raymond MD Gautam Singhania.
Photo: Sources

Gautam Singhania, the managing director of the Raymond Group, suffered injuries after a speedboat overturned near Felidhoo in the Maldives.

Singhania has been flown back to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment.

“Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends,” said a spokesperson for Singhania.

According to reports, a speedboat carrying seven people — five Indians, a British national and a Russian national — capsised near Felidhoo.

ALSO READ: Raymonds' Gautam Singhania Counts Wedding Invites To Measure India's Economic Growth—Here's Why

The report said that two people are still missing and search operation is underway.

"Maldives National Defence Force's Male' Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron is searching for the missing individuals. The incident occurred about two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo," reported Edition MV, quoting MNDF.

Fulidhoo is a small island in Vaavu Atoll, which is known for its island life and extraordinary marine encounters. It is popular for stunning lagoons, and renowned diving spots.

A day ago, on his X handle, Singhania shared the journey of Raymond Group saying, "A journey shaped by vision, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. From humble beginnings to becoming an enduring symbol of quality and style, Raymond's legacy continues to stand the test of time."

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