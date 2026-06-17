Why Are Sena UBT MPs Unhappy With Uddhav Thackeray? Defection Buzz Explained

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing its most serious internal crisis since the 2022 split, with seven of its Lok Sabha MPs reportedly in advanced talks to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Here is a breakdown of what is happening and why.

Who Are The Rebel MPs?

According to sources, six MPs from Shiv Sena UBT are in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, NDTV reported. The MPs are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Jadhav. There are currently nine MPs of UBT in Lok Sabha.

Additionally, Rajabhau Waje is also rumoured to join the six MPs.

The rebel MPs of Uddhav Sena met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in the national capital at his son Shrikant Shinde's residence, NDTV reported, adding that there is a possibility of another Shinde and rebel MPs meet today.

Why MPs Are Unhappy With Uddhav Thackeray?

- Sources told NDTV that one of the most persistent frustrations among the MPs was a simple inability to get face time with the party leadership. Several MPs were reportedly unable to secure appointments with junior Thackeray despite seeking them on multiple occasions.

The report also said that the MPs felt Uddhav Thackeray did not visit their constituencies despite repeated requests, even as they were facing serious political challenges locally.

NDTV reported that the MPs were also unhappy that the party leadership did not hold regular internal meetings, leaving their concerns unaddressed for extended periods. The lack of structured communication meant grievances accumulated without any forum to resolve them.

Perhaps the most concrete complaint is that several MPs had repeatedly sought funds and organisational backing for local body elections but felt their requests were not adequately responded to. Fighting municipal and local polls without party financial support left them exposed — and resentful.

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'Operation Tiger': What The Shinde Camp Is Claiming

Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane on Tuesday put a name to the defection effort — "Operation Tiger" — and claimed it was in its final stages.

"Seven Sena UBT MPs want to join us and work under Eknath Shinde's leadership. Sixteen of their MLAs are also in contact," Tumane told PTI. Speaking to ANI, he used a surgical analogy to describe where things stood.

"Just like when we go to a hospital for an operation, an investigation is conducted first, and reports are issued. Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed with the doctor." Tumane said the development was likely to materialise before the Monsoon Session, according to The Times of India.

Sena UBT Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker

Moving quickly to pre-empt any split, Sena UBT reportedly wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding exclusive recognition as the authorised Shiv Sena faction in Parliament, urging the Speaker not to grant any separate identity, status, or privileges to any splinter group.

This is at a time when rebel MPs are in Delhi and likely to meet the speaker.

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The party also asserted it reserves the right to invoke anti-defection provisions under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Uddhav Thackeray has also summoned a meeting of all his MLAs on June 22 at the party office Shivalay in Mumbai.

Raut's Bombshell: 'Rs 15 Crore Being Paid To Each MP'

Sanjay Raut has gone on the offensive, making a sensational charge that MPs were being financially induced to switch sides. "To buy Maharashtra's MPs... tonight, an advance of 15 crores each is being given, this information is shocking and disgusting!" Raut posted on X on Tuesday.

Speaking to NDTV, Raut said Uddhav Thackeray had worked hard for every MP and stood by them. "The rebels will not be able to get the numbers they need. The BJP is trying to lure MPs with money, but they will not succeed. We are committed followers of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology," he said.

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