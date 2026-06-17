NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Flags Telegram Racket, Explains Scam Methodology

With days to go before the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned candidates and parents against an organised scam network operating on Telegram, alleging that fraudsters are demanding anywhere between Rs 14,000 and several lakh rupees by falsely promising access to the question paper.

The warning came a day after the Centre has temporarily restricted access to Telegram in India until June 22 and directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature for previously posted messages until June 30.

In a detailed advisory posted on its official social media handles on Tuesday, the NTA said multiple Telegram channels were targeting anxious candidates with claims of "guaranteed" access to the June 21 re-exam paper.

"Channels demanding Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000 — some even Rs10 lakh — are claiming they'll send you the re-exam paper. They won't. There is no leaked paper for the re-exam," the agency said.

The NTA cautioned that candidates risk more than financial loss by engaging with such channels.

"The money is gone the moment you transfer it. Your admit card and WhatsApp number, if you send them, become the tools they use to scam the next student," the advisory added.

The warning comes amid heightened scrutiny over exam security after the original NEET UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

According to the NTA, scammers are exploiting a feature on Telegram that allows administrators to edit old messages while retaining the original timestamp. The agency said fraudsters use this functionality to fabricate "proof" of paper leaks after the examination has already taken place.

ALSO READ: 'Right To Education Fundamental': Delhi Court Permits NEET Leak Accused To Take Re-Test

"On Telegram, whoever runs a channel can edit any old message and change what's inside it while the date on the message stays the same," the NTA explained. "So a message edited on the fourth can be made to look exactly like it was sent on the first."

The agency said the manipulated screenshots and videos are later circulated as evidence that question papers were available in advance, misleading candidates and fuelling rumours.

In response, the Centre has temporarily restricted access to Telegram in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act following recommendations from the NTA and the Department of Higher Education.

The NTA has urged students to rely only on official updates through its website and verified social media accounts, and report suspicious activity to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or the cybercrime portal.

"Your hard work is what will get you through this exam. Not a Telegram channel," the agency said.

ALSO READ: Telegram Blocked In India Ahead Of Re-NEET 2026: What Users Can And Cannot Do During Ban

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.