Q1 Results On August 1: Divi's Labs, Muthoot Finance, CDSL Among Over 30 Firms To Share Earnings

More than 30 listed entities are slated to report their first-quarter earnings for FY27 on Aug. 1. Market participants will be paying keen attention to top-line expansion, net profitability, operating margins, capital expenditure commitments, order book growth, and full-year guidance to gauge broader corporate earnings momentum.

Executive commentary is anticipated to centre on consumer demand patterns, raw material cost pressures, supply-chain stability, and potential headwinds from prevailing global macroeconomic factors.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Divi's Laboratories: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) demand, export performance, operating margins and capex plans.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) demand, export performance, operating margins and capex plans. Muthoot Finance: Gold loan asset under management (AUM) growth, net interest margins (NIMs), credit costs and asset quality.

Gold loan asset under management (AUM) growth, net interest margins (NIMs), credit costs and asset quality. APL Apollo Tubes: Sales volume growth, steel price impact, margin trajectory and capacity utilisation.

Sales volume growth, steel price impact, margin trajectory and capacity utilisation. Clean Science and Technology: Speciality chemicals demand, volume growth, export market recovery and margin sustainability.

Speciality chemicals demand, volume growth, export market recovery and margin sustainability. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Deposit growth, loan disbursement trends, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net interest margins.

Q1FY27 Results On Aug. 1: Key Companies Across Sectors

Many companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare, textiles, and chemicals are scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings on Aug. 1.

Consumer Goods

Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd.

Nilkamal Ltd.

Finance & Banking

Muthoot Finance Ltd.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Capital Trade Links Ltd.

Mercury Trade Links Ltd.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Clean Science and Technology Ltd.

India Pesticides Ltd.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.

Industrial Goods, Metals & Engineering

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Creative Castings Ltd.

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

GHCL Ltd.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.

Vinayak Polycon International Ltd.

Technology, Analytics & Services

Latent View Analytics Ltd.

D-Link (India) Ltd.

Compucom Software Ltd.

Divi's Laboratories Q1FY27 Exchange Filing:

Divi's Laboratories' board will meet on Aug. 1 to approve the June-quarter financial results. Investors will primarily watch export demand trends, API sales volume growth, raw material cost impacts, operating margins and management commentary on future expansion plans. The company will also host an analyst call following the results announcement.

Muthoot Finance Q1FY27 Exchange Filing:

Muthoot Finance's board will meet on Aug. 1 to approve its June-quarter results. Investors will watch the company's loan book growth, gold loan demand, operating margins, asset quality, and management guidance for the upcoming quarters.

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