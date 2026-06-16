'Right To Education Fundamental': Delhi Court Permits NEET Leak Accused To Take Re-Test

Observing that access to education was a fundamental right, a Delhi court on Tuesday permitted Yash Yadav, one of the main suspects in the NEET-UG paper leak, to appear for the re-examination while in judicial custody.

It further stated that the accused has received his admit card from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has not objected, reported Hindustan Times.

To attend his sister's wedding and show up for the June 21 NEET UG re-examination, Yadav had requested a 15-day interim bail. On June 2, the court granted the accused's request to have literature in order to prepare for the NEET UG exam.

The court observed that Yash Yadav, the applicant, has not yet received an admit card for the June 21 NEET UG Exam. The date of the hearing was set for June 16.

Yadav is one of the 13 individuals detained in connection with the paper leak. After obtaining the leaked document from 27-year-old BAMS student Shubham Khairnar, he was taken into custody in Gurugram, Haryana. Yadav then allegedly sold it for Rs 10 lakh to Mangilal Biwal, also known as Mangilal Khatik, a resident of Jaipur. The arrangement, according to investigators, required at least 150 questions that matched the real NEET paper.

Khairnar allegedly informed detectives during questioning that he electronically sent Yadav the exam paper in exchange for Rs 15 lakh.

According to news agency ANI, a Delhi court on Monday permitted the CBI to examine three defendants in the document leak case while they are still detained.

Shubham Madhukar Khairnar, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande, and Manisha Sanjay Waghmare are the three accused. They are the main suspects in the case, the CBI said, and more interrogation is required as part of the probe.

According to ANI, which cited sources, Waghmare would be questioned on June 17, Lokhande on June 18, and Khairnar on June 19.

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