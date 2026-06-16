Telegram Blocked In India Ahead Of Re-NEET 2026: What Users Can And Cannot Do During Ban

For millions of Indians, Telegram is woven into daily life, the group where college notes land minutes before an exam, the channel a freelancer checks for client briefs, the community where an apartment building coordinates repairs.

Starting Tuesday, that routine has been disrupted. The government has temporarily restricted access to the platform until June 22, and placed a separate curb on one of its most-used features through June 30, both measures taken on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency ahead of the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination on June 21.

Here is what every Telegram user in India needs to know:

Why Can't Users Access Telegram?

Access to Telegram in India has been restricted under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, on the recommendation of the NTA, ahead of the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination on June 21. The block covers the period ending June 22, 2026.

Many users may find the app or website inaccessible depending on how the restriction is implemented across networks and service providers

The block covers the period around the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21

Study groups, community channels, and professional discussions may be temporarily disrupted

What Users Cannot Do

Access Telegram in India until June 22, 2026

Edit or modify previously posted messages until June 30, 2026

Replace files, PDFs, or attachments already uploaded to older messages during this window

Channel administrators cannot update existing posts, they must publish fresh messages instead

What Users Can Still Do

Send new messages normally once the platform access restriction lifts on June 22

Receive messages and access new content as usual after June 22

Continue all ordinary communication after June 22, the editing restriction does not affect fresh message creation

ALSO READ: Telegram Blocked In India To Protect NEET-UG Re-Exam From Paper Leak — Check Key Dates

What Happens To Groups, Channels?

For those who manage or participate in Telegram groups and channels — whether college note-sharing communities, apartment resident groups, hobby forums, or professional networks — the restrictions create specific practical changes.

Channel and group administrators cannot edit or alter any previously posted message until June 30, 2026

Documents, PDFs, or attachments already uploaded to older messages cannot be replaced or modified during this period

Administrators who wish to update information must publish a completely new message instead of editing an existing one

Regular group members can continue reading existing content and sending new messages once platform access resumes on June 22

Groups and channels themselves are not deleted or removed, they remain intact and accessible once the access restriction lifts

Why Was The Editing Feature Targeted Separately?

Telegram allows administrators to edit older messages while retaining the original timestamp. This feature was used in past examinations to fabricate paper leak "evidence" — inserting actual question papers into old messages after exams concluded and circulating them as proof of a pre-exam leak, NTA said The restriction through June 30 closes this window of fabrication for the post-examination period.

ALSO READ: 'ReNEET Paper Leaked': NTA Rebuts X User's Claim, Says Don't Spread Fake Images

When Do Restrictions End?

Platform access restriction ends: June 22, 2026

Message-editing restriction ends: June 30, 2026

Both are expected to be lifted after those dates unless further directions are issued

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