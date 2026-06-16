'ReNEET Paper Leaked’: NTA Rebuts X User’s Claim, Says Don’t Spread Fake Images

The National Testing Agency has dismissed viral claims of a Re-NEET 2026 paper leak as fake and said the matter was being reported to cybercrime authorities, even as fresh speculation about the June 21 examination continued to spread across social media platforms.

"Please don't spread fake images and try to mislead students," the NTA posted on its official X account on Tuesday, days before over 22 lakh medical aspirants are scheduled to sit for the rescheduled examination.

The NTA's rebuttal was triggered by a post from X user @Kr_Ashaya, who tagged the agency and shared a photograph of what appeared to be a sealed Re-NEET question booklet, highlighting two details — that the booklet contained 33 pages and that the exam duration was listed as three hours and 15 minutes.

"For ReNEET, it is the first time when NTA gave 15 extra minutes and two extra rough pages... what does this mean... is paper already leaked?" the user asked, in a post that drew over 116,000 views.

Responding directly to the post, NTA wrote: "This is all fake!! Being reported to CyberCrime."

The agency's broader Tuesday warning on X followed that exchange, but the response has done little to quell anxious speculation among candidates already on edge over the exam's troubled history.

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The PIB Fact Check unit had separately flagged the viral claim on Saturday, categorically labelling it false.

It advised students and parents not to trust unverified documents, screenshots, or images circulating on social media, and reiterated that all authentic information related to NEET is released only through official NTA channels. The advisory warned that misinformation could create confusion and unnecessary panic among candidates.

Meanwhile, messaging app Telegram has been blocked in India till June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of the examination. The editing option on the app has been disabled till June 30.

The Re-NEET comes after the original NEET UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

The rescheduled examination is set for June 21, 2026, in a single shift from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

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