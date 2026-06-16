AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon: Check Expected Date And Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is likely to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 this week. Nevertheless, there has not been any official verification yet regarding the precise date and time of release.

As per an official told TOI, there is currently no established timetable for the announcement of results. The representative further noted that the evaluation and verification of answer sheets have been finalised, and the definitive release date will be announced ahead of time.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Date

According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 on either June 17 or 18.

BIEAP Supplementary Inter Exam 2026: Timetable

The advanced supplementary theory exams took place from May 21 to June 4, 2026, and the practical assessments wrapped up on June 11, 2026. Although the results were anticipated earlier this week, the announcement is still pending final endorsement from the board.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of the board at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Find the Link: Click on "AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026" at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 3. Input your 10-digit hall ticket number and birth date.

Step 4. Press the "Submit" button to see your subject-wise scores, grades, and final pass/fail outcome.

Step 5. Download the electronic version and print it for future use during admission.

ALSO READ: SSC GD 2026 Answer Key OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Response Sheet PDF

BIEAP Main Inter Exam 2026 Results

This year, the success rate for AP 1st year and 2nd year during the main examination stood at 77% and 81% respectively. A total of 1,057,312 candidates participated in the examination.

First Year Results 2026 : 471,864 candidates took the exam, and 361,526 were successful. The total pass percentage achieved was 77%.

: 471,864 candidates took the exam, and 361,526 were successful. The total pass percentage achieved was 77%. Second-Year Results 2026: 446,537 candidates took the exam, and 359,816 were successful. The total pass percentage for the second year stood at 81%.

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