Uddhav Thackeray To Suffer Another Blow? 7 MPs, MLAs May Switch To Shinde Camp, Say Reports

After turmoil within the Trinamool Congress dealt a blow to the Opposition bloc, the latter are likely to witness another shock, as leaders from the Eknath Shinde faction claimed that seven members of Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena are in the final stages of talks to switch sides ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, reports The Times Of India.

Giving details about the development, Shiv Sena leader and MLC Krupal Tumane on Tuesday said talks with the MPs under what he termed "Operation Tiger" have reached an advanced stage.

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According to Tumane, several MLAs from the Uddhav camp are also in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Speaking to PTI, Tumane said, "Seven Sena UBT MPs want to join us and work under Eknath Shinde's leadership. Sixteen of their MLAs are also in contact."

He made similar remarks while speaking to ANI, indicating that discussions have been underway for nearly a month and are now nearing completion.

"Our discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under 'Operation Tiger' has reached its final stage," Tumane said.

Explaining the situation, he compared the process to a medical procedure and suggested that only the final step remains. "Just like when we go to a hospital for an operation, an investigation is conducted first, and reports are issued.

Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed with the doctor. The operation will take place on that day," he said.

Tumane further claimed that the development is likely to take place before the Monsoon Session. While declining to disclose additional details, he expressed confidence that the MPs would eventually join the Shinde camp.

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The remarks come amid growing speculation in Maharashtra political circles that a majority of Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha MPs are in touch with the ruling faction led by Shinde.

However, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has strongly rejected the claims.

Following a meeting of party MPs chaired by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, Raut asserted that all nine MPs remain united and committed to the party, dismissing reports of defections and declaring that the Sena (UBT) would respond with its own "Operation Wolf.”

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