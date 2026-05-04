Final Results Of Puducherry Election 2026: Check How Many Seats AINRC, BJP, TVK, DMK, Other Parties Won

The 2026 Puducherry Assembly election has delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the NDA, led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC), which has comfortably crossed the majority mark in the 30-member House.

According to the final tally, the NRC+ alliance has won 18 seats, improving on its 2021 performance and securing a stable government.

The majority mark in the Union Territory stands at 16 seats.

The Congress-led alliance has been reduced to 6 seats, marking a decline from the previous election, while actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has opened its account with 3 seats, signalling a new political entrant gaining traction. Another 3 seats have gone to others and independents.

The verdict shows continuity in Puducherry's political landscape, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy's leadership once again receiving voter backing.

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Compared to 2021, the NRC+ bloc has gained ground (+2), while the Congress alliance has slipped (-2).

The sharpest shift, however, comes from TVK+, which has registered a +3 seat gain, reflecting a changing voter dynamic, particularly among younger electorates.

The election also recorded one of the highest voter turnouts in the Union Territory's history, close to 90%, indicating strong public participation in shaping the mandate.

With a clear majority in hand, the NDA is now set to form the government again in Puducherry, reinforcing its foothold in the Union Territory.

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