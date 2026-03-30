FASTag Annual-Pass Fee Hiked By Rs 75 From April 1: Here's What Users Need to Know

The National Highways Authority of India is set to raise the FASTag annual pass fee from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075, effective from April 1.

The hike of Rs 75, a modest revised fee hike, will apply to all new and renewed subscriptions starting in the new financial year.

Launched in August last year, the annual pass is intended for private, non-commercial vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass is considered a huge relief for the frequent highway users as it offers a prepaid, one-time payment option, eliminating the need for repeated FASTag recharges.

With the introduction of this scheme, the users can enjoy seamless, cashless travel across nearly 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways. The pass remains valid for either one year or up to 200 trips — whichever limit is reached first.

According to the NHAI, over 56 lakh users had opted for its annual plan since its inception, showing its popularity among the masses. It has been particularly beneficial for commuters who frequently travel between cities or regularly visit their hometowns.

The users can recharge the FASTag annual pass via the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI website. Once payment is completed, the pass is typically activated on the vehicle's existing FASTag within two hours.

With the price revision set to take effect imminently, eligible vehicle owners have a limited window to subscribe at the current rate before the hike comes into force. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology to facilitate automatic payment of toll charges.

The tag, mounted on a vehicle's windshield, enables toll fees to be automatically deducted from a linked bank account or digital wallet, allowing vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping.

ALSO READ: AI-Based Digital Toll Collection To Be Implemented Across Country By 2026-End: Gadkari

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.