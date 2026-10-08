'Condolences To Family': Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Demise

Actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the news of Nana Patekar's death, saying she has heard about his demise and will decide how she wants to respond. She also offered condolences to his family.

Dutta addressed Nana Patekar's death in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. She said she had heard about his demise but wanted some time before deciding how she should respond.

"I have heard the news. I just... today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me," said the actor.

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"I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these lives and post content. And now I'm worried that in the evening, that's all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” she added.

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Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack. According to NDTV, he was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes before he was declared dead at 5:20 am.

The veteran actor's death led to tributes from several people across the film industry. Patekar was known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with notable films including Krantiveer, Parinda and Natsamrat.

Tanushree Dutta And Nana Patekar Controversy

Dutta, known for films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Chocolate, had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018 in connection with the shooting of their 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her allegations became a significant development in India's MeToo movement.

Nana Patekar consistently denied the allegations. An FIR was registered following the complaint, and the case was later closed due to insufficient evidence.

Dutta's latest comments come eight years after the allegations, with the actor choosing to keep her immediate response limited while she focuses on her scheduled work in Lucknow.

(With PTI inputs)

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