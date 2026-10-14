Drought Playbook: Can A Rs 5,000 Handout Rescue Maharashtra’s 85% Parched Heartland?

The Maharashtra government has announced an initial financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per farmer ahead of Diwali as drought conditions continue to affect large parts of the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the money would be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, offering immediate relief without waiting for the Centre to complete its drought assessment and the related administrative formalities.

Speaking to reporters after a state cabinet meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis said 40 more talukas had been added to the drought-hit list, taking the total to 305 out of Maharashtra's 358 talukas. This means more than 85 per cent of the state's talukas are now covered under the drought-relief framework, according to NDTV.

The chief minister also said all 12 drought-relief measures would be extended to the affected areas. These include restructuring farm loans, providing relief on land revenue and electricity bills, and offering free education to farmers' children.

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The state government has also approved a verified list of around 3.5 lakh additional farmers who are eligible for scheduled debt-relief payments.

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To protect farmers from further financial pressure, cooperative banks and credit societies have been warned against coercive loan recovery and harassment. The state government is also seeking to ensure that private banks and financial institutions follow a similar approach while dealing with drought-affected borrowers.

The government has also stepped up measures to address drinking-water shortages, particularly in the Marathwada region, where groundwater levels have fallen below three metres in some areas.

As part of its water-conservation efforts, authorities have disconnected nearly 16,000 illegal water connections to protect drinking-water availability. The government is also monitoring fodder supplies across drought-hit regions, where reserves are estimated to range from 90 days to seven months, depending on the area.

Fadnavis said harvested fodder in suitable regions would be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), providing support to farmers while helping maintain supplies for livestock.

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The Rs 5,000 payment is intended as initial financial assistance to help farmers manage immediate difficulties arising from drought and crop losses. Further relief measures, including agricultural concessions, water-supply arrangements and debt-related support, are expected to address the broader impact of the crisis across Maharashtra's affected regions.

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