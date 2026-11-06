Doctor Who Accused Malayalam Actors Of Assault Now Faces Rape Allegation In Kochi

In a fresh turn in the Kochi assault and robbery case, police have registered a rape case against the 41-year-old doctor who had accused a group of people, including Malayalam film personalities, of assaulting and robbing him.

According to NDTV, the fresh case follows a counter-complaint by a woman, who is a relative of one of the accused. She alleged that the doctor had drugged and sexually assaulted her.

The counter-allegation has added a new dimension to the case, with investigators now examining both complaints and the circumstances surrounding the alleged incidents.

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The doctor had earlier accused a group of 12 people, including Malayalam actress Athulya Chandra and actor-producer Bibin Perumpilly, of luring him to an apartment, assaulting him and stealing his valuables.

In his complaint, the doctor alleged that he was called to an apartment in Kochi's Essen Springdale complex on November 2 after being told that a woman needed immediate medical attention. The woman was reportedly a relative of one of the accused.

However, when he reached the apartment at around 6.30 am, he found 12 people inside. The group allegedly confronted him over accusations that he had sexually assaulted their relative and threatened to approach the police.

According to the FIR, the group then assaulted the doctor, slapped him, forced him onto a chair and repeatedly struck him in the ribs.

He also alleged that his mobile phones and other valuables, including a smartwatch and wireless earphones, were taken from him. The complaint further accused Chandra of threatening to kill him during the assault.

The doctor claimed that he was subsequently confined to a room and beaten by other members of the group.

Following his complaint, Kadavanthra police registered a case on November 4 under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and dacoity.

Police have named 12 people in the assault and robbery case. Three, including Chandra and Perumpilly, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining nine suspects.

Investigators suspect that the incident may have been planned in advance. They are examining whether the alleged robbery was the sole motive or whether extortion and blackmail were also involved.

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The three arrested accused underwent mandatory medical examinations before being produced before a magistrate.

Specialised police teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining suspects and recover the stolen property.

Meanwhile, investigators will also examine the woman's rape allegation against the doctor as they piece together the sequence of events leading to the confrontation.

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