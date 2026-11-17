An old two-storey residential structure collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, killing two people, including a three-year-old girl, and injuring several on Tuesday morning, November 17. The incident of another building collapse amid a series of building collapses across the national capital in recent months, raises fresh concerns over structural safety, unauthorised construction and enforcement of building regulations.

The Delhi Fire Service immediately dispatched rescue teams after receiving an emergency call. Six people were initially reported rescued and taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital. Several others were feared trapped beneath the debris, prompting an extensive rescue operation involving police, fire personnel and local residents, reported NDTV.

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Paharganj: Eight workers injured during hotel construction (November 15)

In a recent mishap, a portion of an under-construction hotel building collapsed in central Delhi's Paharganj area on November 15, leaving eight workers injured. The incident occurred while workers were laying the second-floor roof slab.

All injured workers were rescued and shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital. During a preliminary inspection, police found that the supporting columns were wet and the structure appeared tilted. An FIR was subsequently registered against the property owner and contractor, who were apprehended for investigation.

Hauz Qazi/Chawri Bazar: Six killed in three-storey building collapse (November 5)

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gali Shahtara, near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, on November 5. The incident claimed six lives, with several people initially feared trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue teams from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Services worked to recover victims.

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Police arrested the building owner and three contractors in connection with the incident. The tragedy raised questions about construction safety and regulatory oversight in densely populated areas.

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