Delhi DoE Results 2026 Declared: Here's How To Download Class 9, 11 Marksheet Via edudel.nic.in

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) announced the results for Class 9 and Class 11 for the 2025–26 academic year on its official site, edudel.nic.in.

To download their results, students will be required to input essential information like their student ID, class, section, and date of birth. Authorities recommend that students meticulously verify their marksheets. Should there be any discrepancies or issues with the information, they should promptly notify their respective school officials for rectification.

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Follow these steps to check & download Delhi DoE Class 9 & 11 results

Step 1: Navigate to the official portal: edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the section labeled “Results 2025–26.”

Step 3: Choose the link for either Class 9 or Class 11 outcomes.

Step 4: Input the student ID, grade, division, and date of birth.

Step 5: Hit the submit button.

Step 6: Examine the results shown on your display.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

Students who successfully completed the Class 9 and 11 assessments will advance to the following grades — Class 10 and Class 12, correspondingly. Those who do not pass the evaluations will have the chance to sit for supplementary or improvement tests.

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Parents and students are urged to meticulously examine all information on the score report and reach out to the school administration if they notice any inconsistencies. Physical report cards and comprehensive evaluations will also be distributed through the respective educational institutions.

Classes 3 to 8 results declared

The results for Classes 3 through 8 have already been made public. Recent updates suggest that these results are anticipated to be published in April 2026 on the official website, edudel.nic.in. Once the link goes live, students can access their scores in the "Results 2025-26" section featured on the homepage.

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