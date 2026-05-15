Allied Blenders Q4 Results: Net Profit Down 48%, Dividend Declared

Allied Blenders Q4 Results: Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26), reporting a drop of 48% in net profit to Rs 41 crore, compared to Rs 78 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's largest domestic spirits company's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 fell 1.4% to Rs 1,007 crore, compared to Rs 921 crore in the year-ago period. It also declared a dividend of Rs 5.4 per equity share.

On the operating level, the flagship Officer's Choice whiskey brand owerner's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 24% to Rs 169 crore compared to Rs 136 crore in the same period last year. It is an Indian-made foreign liquor company, headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is a major distributor of whiskey, rum, vodka, brandy and other spirits, and exports to 22 countries around the world

The company is promoted by alco-bev stalwart Kishore Chhabria.

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