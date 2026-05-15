Five Stocks To Buy: NMDC, Tata Steel, Varun Beverages And More | May 15, 2026

Market analysts have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the session on May 15, 2026, focusing on the mining, pharmaceutical, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and metal sectors.

Top picks include a consensus buy on NMDC, alongside Zydus Lifesciences, Varun Beverages (VBL), Max Healthcare, and Tata Steel.

NMDC

State-run miner NMDC emerged as a top consensus pick today with dual buy recommendations from analysts.

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP at Centrum Broking, recommended a buy with a target of Rs 98, advising a stop loss at Rs 90.50.

​Ruchit Jain, VP of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal, echoed this bullish view, setting an identical target of Rs 98 with a stop loss at Rs 91.

​Zydus Lifesciences

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, sees positive price action in the pharmaceutical major. He recommended a buy at the current market price of Rs 996 for an upside target of Rs 1,070, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 960.

​Varun Beverages (VBL)

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal identified a bullish setup in the FMCG heavyweight and bottling giant. He suggested a buy on VBL for an upside target of Rs 534, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 492.

​Max Healthcare Institute

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking highlighted technical strength in the healthcare services segment. He recommended entering Max Health for a target price of Rs 1,101, while advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,022.

​Tata Steel

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also identified a buying opportunity in the metals space. He recommended a buy on Tata Steel at the current market price of Rs 220.43 for a target of Rs 240, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 212.

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