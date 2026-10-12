Delhi CJP Protests: 20,000 Paramilitary Personnel Deployed In Capital For One Month

Authorities have decided to keep nearly 20,000 paramilitary personnel in Delhi for another month amid demonstrations by Opposition parties and other groups, with the extended deployment also aimed at managing security during the upcoming festive season, sources told NDTV.

The extended security arrangement comes as authorities brace for larger crowds at shopping centres, public venues and transport facilities during the upcoming festive period.

Authorities are taking steps to curb unauthorised assemblies and prevent disturbances as political protests continue, according to sources.

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Delhi has designated three new venues for protests: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. Jantar Mantar, which was earlier the designated protest site in the high-security central zone, has been de-notified.

NDTV reported, citing sources, that a security audit of all three new venues has been completed.

The move comes amid heightened security in the capital after INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched towards the Supreme Court on Monday to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition had initially demanded Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The protest was later framed as a broader democratic movement, with leaders seeking to bring students and civil society organisations into the campaign.

Security has also been stepped up along Delhi's borders, at railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations. According to NDTV, police have intensified vehicle checks at entry points and increased verification drives at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas.

Thousands of Delhi Police personnel have been deployed across the city, along with paramilitary forces.

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The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring the situation on the ground.

The extended deployment and additional security arrangements are intended to help authorities manage demonstrations while ensuring public safety during the busy festive period.

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