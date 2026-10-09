Could Protests Disrupt Delhi's Festive Shopping Season? Traders Flag Rs 250 Crore Daily Risk

Delhi's festive and wedding season trade could face disruptions worth an estimated Rs 250 crore a day if political demonstrations, road blockades and traffic restrictions affect access to major markets, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has warned.

The trade body has urged political parties to hold protests at designated locations and avoid disrupting commercial activity during the crucial business period from October 2026 to January 2027.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT, said Delhi's estimated daily trade turnover stands at Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore during the period. Nearly Rs 250 crore of daily business in major commercial areas of Old Delhi and New Delhi alone could be adversely affected by disruptions, he said.

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The appeal comes ahead of a busy shopping and wedding season encompassing Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas, New Year celebrations and weddings.

According to CAIT and other trade associations, Delhi has more than 10 lakh business establishments that provide livelihoods to over one crore people. Around five lakh traders from different states visit the capital every day for business, the associations said.

Disruptions to market access could affect not only shopkeepers but also employees, transport operators, suppliers, small business owners and consumers. The associations warned that traffic restrictions and blocked roads could hinder the movement of goods and customers, with consequences extending beyond Delhi's trading hubs.

In a joint appeal, the trade bodies called on the government to identify specific locations for demonstrations, protests and sit-ins so that democratic activities can continue without affecting trade, transportation and everyday public life.

They also urged political parties to ensure that protests remain confined to designated areas and are limited in duration. Access to Delhi's borders, major roads and commercial centres, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar and Connaught Place, should remain unobstructed, they said.

The appeal has been endorsed by several prominent trade associations, including the New Delhi Traders Association, Khan Market Traders Association, Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association, Delhi Drug Dealers Association, Cloth Market Fatehpuri and Delhi Electrical Merchants Association, among others.

The associations stressed that the festive season is critical for businesses, with heightened consumer spending and wedding-related purchases supporting a broad network of traders and service providers.

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“Politics has its own place, and business has its own,” the associations said in a joint statement, adding that the right to protest should not come at the expense of traders' livelihoods or daily economic activity.

They also highlighted the wider implications for national supply chains, noting that disruptions in Delhi, one of India's major trading hubs, could affect commercial activity beyond the capital.

The trade bodies called for a balance between democratic rights and economic activity, urging political parties to ensure that protests do not prevent traders and customers from reaching markets during the peak business season.

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