'Let's Build India': Sridhar Vembu Appeals Indians In US To Come Back, Flags 'Painful Prospect'

Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has urged Indians in the United States to return home, saying a large part of America "no longer wants us".

His appeal came after Washington suspended Microsoft, Adobe and six other IT firms from a key green-card programme.

In a post on X on Friday, Vembu said Indians had made a major contribution to America's technological prowess.

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"Yet, a big part of America no longer wants us," he wrote. He said Indians on visas in the US face "the painful prospect of uprooting the life you have built with hard work".

He framed the moment as an opportunity. "Let this be the birth pains of a bold new future," he wrote, ending with: "Come back, let's build India."

The post did not name the US action, but its timing is clear.

The US Department of Labour on Thursday suspended Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, citing active federal investigations.

PERM is generally a prerequisite for sponsoring a foreign employee for an employment-based green card.

The suspension does not cancel H-1B visas, but it hits the permanent-residency pathway. Indian nationals make up roughly 70% of H-1B holders.

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India's government has reacted too. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said talent mobility adds value to both economies and called comments by the US Vice President "unwarranted".

Friday's post is the latest in a series. In April, Vembu published an "Open letter to Indians in America" in which he said a significant number of Americans believe Indians "take away" American jobs.

He wrote that the respect Indians command globally will depend on India's technological prowess, and asked them to "come back home".

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In September 2025, after the US announced a $100,000 surcharge on new visa applications, he told Indians on H-1B visas not to live in fear and to come back home.

Vembu himself studied at Princeton and worked in the US before returning to India to set up Zoho.

The appeal comes as thousands of Indian professionals wait in the green-card queue and weigh their options.

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