Confirmed! West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Will Be Announced On This Date — Check Here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026 results will be published on Friday, May 8, 2026. The announcement was made through an official press release issued by the Board from its office at Nivedita Bhawan, Salt Lake.

According to the press release, the Board stated, "Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026-Publication of Results" and confirmed that "the results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026 will be published on 08th May, 2026 (Friday). Further details shall be intimated in due course."

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The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced that the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 results will be published on May 8, 2026 (Friday). Students and schools are advised to follow only official Board communications for updates, result access, and related instructions… pic.twitter.com/qa4y8a3Py0 — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2026

The WBBSE also advised students and schools to rely only on official updates for all information related to result access and related instructions. It stated: "All examinees are advised to remain in touch only with the official communications of the Board for timely updates regarding result access and related instructions."

In the same press release, the Board added that the communication is intended to ensure smooth dissemination of information and distribution of results.

It stated, "this press release is being issued in the interest of students and schools to ensure timely dissemination of information and distribution of results on the same day of declaration of results from respective schools."

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Students appearing for the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 have been advised to follow only official notifications from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education for any further updates regarding the examination results and related procedures.

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