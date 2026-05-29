CCI's First Chairman Dhanendra Kumar Dies In Fire At South Delhi Home: AC Blast Suspected

Former Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairman and retired IAS officer Dhanendra Kumar died after a fire broke out at his Hauz Khas residence in Delhi, allegedly triggered by a blast in an air-conditioning unit, as per media reports.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the family's three-storey house. Kumar, 80, was found unconscious during the rescue operation and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he later succumbed to severe smoke inhalation. His son, who was also injured in the incident, is under treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

According to a PTI report citing Delhi Fire Services officials, emergency services received a distress call regarding a blaze at a residence in Hauz Khas Enclave at 11:24 pm on Wednesday, May 27.

In response to the alert, two fire tenders, including a heavy-duty water bowser, were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the flames.

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According to police and fire officials, the fire is believed to have originated from an indoor AC unit in the house and quickly spread to nearby furniture and parts of the building. Five people, the victim's wife, Manju, his son, Gourav, and two domestic workers were inside the home. Gourav suffered injuries while attempting to save his parents from the flames and was rushed to a local hospital. According to local police, he is currently undergoing treatment and has been declared out of danger.

Kumar was a 1968-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre and served in several senior administrative roles, including Secretary in various central ministries, Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister, and Executive Director at the World Bank representing India and neighbouring countries. He became the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India after its establishment.

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