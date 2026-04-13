CBSE Likely To Announce Class 10 Exam Results By April 14, Check More Details Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam results for education year 2026 by April 14, which is earlier than in previous years. This adjustment is anticipated due to the second round of board exams set for May 2026. Once published, students will have the opportunity to view and download their results from the official website – results.cbse.nic.in. This year, approximately 25 lakh students participated in the Class 10 board examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Result: Minimum passing marks

Students who fall short of passing the Class 10 board exams by one or two marks might receive grace marks from the board. Overall, a minimum of 33 percent is required to pass the exam.

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CBSE Class 10 Result: Follow this guide to check & download the

Step 1: Head over to the official webpage: results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, select "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" from the "2026 Results" category.

Step 3: Input your roll number, school code, admit card ID, date of birth, and security code.

Step 4: Hit "Submit" button

Step 5: Your 10th-grade scorecard will appear on the display.

Step 6: Download and keep it for later use.

CBSE Class 10 Result: Dual board exam framework

The second board exams are part of the dual-exam framework introduced by CBSE last year. With this structure, students who wish to enhance their performance in up to three subjects, or those who are classified as compartment students, can take the second set of exams.

CBSE class 10: Exam timetables

The Class 10 final examinations wrapped up on March 11, while the Class 12 assessments are presently in progress and are scheduled to finish on April 10. The examinations for both grades commenced on February 17. The exams were carried out at 8,074 locations.

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