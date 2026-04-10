CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 Date: When And How To Check Result At Cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the results for the Class 10 board examination (Session 1) for 2026 by mid-April. The earlier release is being considered due to the subsequent board examination for Class 10 set for May 2026.

Approximately 25 lakh students are eagerly awaiting this update. However, CBSE has not yet provided an official date, and the results could be announced any day now. Last year, CBSE unveiled the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on May 13.

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Follow these steps to check & download CBSE Class 10 result

Step 1: Navigate to the official website — results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the 'Results' section

Step 3: Choose the link titled "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026"

Step 4: Input the required information as specified on your admit card:

Step 5: Hit the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen with marks per subject and pass/fail indication

Step 7: Save and print the result for your records.

Minimum passing marks

To pass the CBSE Class 10 exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% overall in each subject, combining theory and practical/internal assessment marks. This requires at least 27 out of 80 marks in the theory paper and 7 out of 20 marks in the internal assessment or practical components.

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2 board exams pattern

Beginning this year, Class 10 students can choose to enhance their performance in up to three subjects through the second examination (Session 2). The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are currently ongoing and will wrap up on April 10. The exams for both classes commenced on February 17.

This year, more than 43 lakh students are participating in the board examinations, with approximately 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The exams were administered across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and are being conducted at 7,574 centres for Class 12.

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