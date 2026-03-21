Captain Of Singhania's Sea Vessel Still Missing, After Raymond MD's Speedboat Capsises

Mahesh Ramchandran, Captain of Gautam Singhania's sea vessel is still missing sources told NDTV Profit on Saturday. People in know further added that the search operation for Hari Singh & Mahesh Ramchandran are still ongoing.

After the speedboard overturned near Felidhoo in the Maldives the managing director of Raymond Group suffered minor injuries. Jagdish Singh Aithani who was also on the same boat as him, is still in Maldives, and has also suffered minor injuries.

Manik Bhimsen Bhardwaj who was also on the boat, and Singhania have both returned to India according to NDTV Profit.

After suffering minor injuries from a speedboat accident, Gautam Singhania's team told NDTV Profit that the Raymond Group Managing Director is doing well.

"He is doing well as of today," the team said in a key health update on Saturday.

Additionally, the businessman has returned home now from the hospital according to a spokesperson.

Singhania had suffered minor injuries on Friday after a speedboat overturned near Felidhoo in the Maldives.

ALSO READ: Gautam Singhania Suffers Minor Injuries After Speedboat Overturns Near Felidhoo In Maldives

“Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends,” a spokesperson for Singhania had said.

According to reports, a speedboat carrying seven people consisting of five Indians, a British national and a Russian national, capsised near Felidhoo.

The report had said that two people, who are believed to be Indian, are still missing and search operation is underway.

"Maldives National Defence Force's Male' Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron is searching for the missing individuals. The incident occurred about two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo," reported Edition MV, quoting MNDF.

Fulidhoo is a small island in Vaavu Atoll, which is known for its island life and extraordinary marine encounters. It is popular for stunning lagoons, and renowned diving spots.

On Thursday, Singhania had shared the journey of Raymond Group saying, "A journey shaped by vision, craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence. From humble beginnings to becoming an enduring symbol of quality and style, Raymond's legacy continues to stand the test of time."

ALSO READ: Gautam Singhania's Team Issues Key Health Update After Speed Boat Accident In Maldives — Details Inside

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