Campus Unrest: LPU Postpones Mid-Term Exams, Classes Suspended For 10 Days

Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) has postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days after protests broke out on campus over allegations concerning the rape of a female student.

In a notice issued to students, the university said regular classes will remain suspended from September 28, while the mid-term examinations have been postponed until further notice. LPU said a revised exam schedule would be shared separately through its University Management System (UMS).

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Further it stated, the measures were taken amid the prevailing situation and with student safety in mind. “Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to remain inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety,”

The delayed in exam and safety measures triggered as the aftermath of the the protests erupted following social media allegations concerning the alleged rape of a female student on the university premises. A Telangana student also committed suicide on campus about a fortnight earlier which triggered panic and concerns among the students, as per Hindustan Times.

The agitated protester later escalated the situation into violence, with students allegedly engaging in stone-pelting, damaging university property and blocking the Delhi-Amritsar highway. Police intervened and reportedly used a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters in which several police vehicles and academic buildings were allegedly set on fire, while explosions were reported from inside the campus. In the protest, police personnel were also reported injured during the clashes.

Police said they are investigating the allegations concerning the female student. According to the preliminary investigation, the alleged incident took place around three days earlier. The student subsequently returned home, where police recorded her statement and initiated the process of registering an FIR.

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LPU had initially dismissed circulating claims about the alleged rape and suicide cases as false and fabricated, attributing them to attempts to create confusion. However, police have since confirmed that investigations into the allegations are underway.

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