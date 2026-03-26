Bird Flu In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur: Over 22,000 Poultry Birds Culled, 25,000 Eggs Destroyed

Authorities have culled 22,808 poultry birds following an outbreak of avian influenza at a state-run farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 25,896 eggs and around 79 quintals of poultry feed were also scientifically destroyed as part of containment measures to prevent the spread of the infection, they said.

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also spread to some mammals.

The outbreak was reported at a government poultry farm in the Koni area, where around 4,400 chickens died between March 19 and March 24.

Soon after confirmation of avian influenza, the animal husbandry department initiated swift action, forming a rapid response team under the supervision of the joint director, veterinary services, to contain the outbreak, an official said.

According to protocol, 22,808 poultry birds, 25,896 eggs and around 79 quintal of poultry feed within the designated infected zone were destroyed by Wednesday evening, and their movement in the area has been completely restricted, he said.

Bilaspur Veterinary Department's Joint Director Dr GSS Tanwar said an alert has been issued across the district, with poultry farmers advised to remain vigilant. Surveillance of poultry farms has been intensified, and movement in the affected areas is being strictly regulated.

Timely intervention is expected to help contain the spread of the disease, the official said, appealing to people not to panic, but remain cautious and aware.

A bird flu control room has been set up at the district collectorate, which will function round-the-clock, officials said.

People have been asked to report any suspected cases or incidents of dead birds to the control room helpline.

Authorities have declared a one-kilometre radius around the bird flu-affected farm in the Koni area as an "infected zone" and a 10-kilometre radius as a "surveillance zone".

Health monitoring of poultry farm workers is also underway. Individuals showing symptoms will be tested and provided antiviral medication if required, officials said.

Authorities have also directed continuous monitoring of poultry sale centres across the district. The district magistrate has appealed to the public not to heed rumours and to cooperate with officials.

No cases of infection in humans have been reported so far, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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