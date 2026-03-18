Bank Accused Of Fraud After 60 Foreign Transactions, No OTP Alerts; Mumbai Man Files FIR

The Mumbai police registered a case of forgery against a bank on the complaint of an IT consultant from Kandivli, Ajay Kumar, at Samta Nagar police station nearly 21 months after the incident, claiming that he did not receive any OTP alerts regarding the transactions.

He accused the involvement of the bank in fraudulent credit card transactions on June 28, 2024. As per the reports filed by Kumar, around 60 transactions worth approximately Rs 2.75 lakh were made in Santiago (Chile) and Dubai between June 28 and July 8, 2024, while he was in India. The police registered the FIR after Kumar was compelled to approach the consumer court.

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As per a report by TOI, the bank debited around Rs 82,000 without any official messages or alerts from Kumar's savings account to recover the due amount from an LIC maturity payout, while still demanding Rs 2.8 lakh. The bank was unable to provide supporting evidence of OTP authentication, logs, or investigation records, and also failed to generate alerts regarding the transactions.

"In the absence of verifiable records, the conclusion that the transactions are genuine remains unsubstantiated and is disputed," he wrote, cited by TOI.

On accountability, the bank clarified that Rs 81,372.75 was recovered through a lien against dues on a written-off credit card account, with prior intimation provided. The amount cannot be refunded, the outstanding balance stands at Rs 2.86 lakh, previously disputed transactions were verified as OTP-authenticated, lien marking and recoveries may continue until the dues are fully settled.

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Digital internet banking crime cases are as high as 8,047 in Maharashtra from 2020-2025. Even after prompt response, recovery remains low due to rapid fund transfers across accounts, the police said, cited by TOI.

The liability of the bank towards customers is lacking, as account holders have the right to be informed about each transaction detail.

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