Automatic Emergency Braking System In Cars From 2030? What Is AEBS and How Does It Work?

The Centre has proposed making the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) mandatory in passenger cars.

New models would need it from 1 October 2030, and all models from 1 October 2032.

The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Gazette on Wednesday.

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The ministry will consider objections and suggestions received within 30 days of the notification being made available to the public.

What Is AEBS And How Does It Work?

AEBS uses radar or cameras to monitor the road ahead. If it detects a likely collision with a vehicle or obstacle, it first warns the driver. If the driver does not react, the system applies the brakes automatically to avoid the crash or reduce its severity.

AEBS Timeline For Cars

From 1 October 2028, M1 and N1 category vehicles that are fitted with AEBS must conform to the AIS-185 standard. M1 covers passenger cars with up to eight seats besides the driver.

The draft then makes the feature compulsory in M1 vehicles from the 2030 and 2032 dates.

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Rules For Taxis And Transport Cars

The draft sets an earlier deadline for M1 vehicles registered as transport vehicles, such as taxis. From 1 October 2029, these must carry an Emergency Lane Keeping System (ELKS) under AIS-191 (Part 1).

They must also have Automatic Commanded Steering Functionality (ACSF) under AIS-193, and a Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning System under AIS-184.

For private cars, the same three systems would have to meet these standards from 1 October 2027, but only if the manufacturer chooses to fit them.

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Steering, Child Seat And Luggage Norms

The draft also covers other safety standards. From 1 October 2027, steering effort in all motor vehicles must meet AIS-193. Motorcycles, invalid carriages and three-wheelers without a steering wheel are exempt.

For child safety, cars fitted with ISOFIX anchorages, top tethers and i-Size seating positions must meet AIS-182. This applies to new models from 1 October 2027 and to all models from 1 October 2028.

Cars must also meet luggage retention requirements under IS 15546:2005, from 1 April 2028 for new models and 1 October 2028 for all models.

The rules are still a draft and could change after the consultation.

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